90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

90ºF

Local News

Amber Alert issued for 2 Hardee County children

Investigators are searching for suspect Brian Michael Rodriguez

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime
An Amber Alert has been issued for two Hardee County children.
An Amber Alert has been issued for two Hardee County children. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two Hardee County children.

Investigators are looking for 5-year-old Tristin Rodriguez and 7-year-old Triniti Rodriguez.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office also issued suspect information.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is 28-year-old Brian Rodriguez.

Investigators said Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji pants with a peach mermaid shirt and Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue lettering and blue basketball shorts.

Triniti has a birthmark on her shoulder and both children have a missing tooth.

The children were last seen in the 600 block of County Road 665 in Wauchula, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said the kids may be in the company of Brian Rodriguez.

Brian Rodriguez was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored basketball shorts.

Investigators said Brian Rodriguez has half sleeve tattoos on each arm and is missing a front tooth.

The missing kids and the suspect may be traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator with a tag number of LGHW24.

Anyone who sees the kids and or the suspect is asked to not approach and to call 911.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: