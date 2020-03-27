Amber Alert issued for 2 Hardee County children

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two Hardee County children.

Investigators are looking for 5-year-old Tristin Rodriguez and 7-year-old Triniti Rodriguez.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office also issued suspect information.

***MISSING JUVENILES***



We're in need of your help in locating Tristin Joshua Rodriguez, 5, and Triniti Rodriguez, 7.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is 28-year-old Brian Rodriguez.

Investigators said Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji pants with a peach mermaid shirt and Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue lettering and blue basketball shorts.

Triniti has a birthmark on her shoulder and both children have a missing tooth.

This is suspect Brian Michael Rodriguez, who is 28 years old.

The children were last seen in the 600 block of County Road 665 in Wauchula, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said the kids may be in the company of Brian Rodriguez.

Brian Rodriguez was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored basketball shorts.

Investigators said Brian Rodriguez has half sleeve tattoos on each arm and is missing a front tooth.

The missing kids and the suspect may be traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator with a tag number of LGHW24.

Anyone who sees the kids and or the suspect is asked to not approach and to call 911.