Interactive map shows Florida cities with coronavirus cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although county-by-county breakdowns of the coronavirus cases in Florida are provided twice daily, for some people that’s not enough as they wonder whether COVID-19 has made its way to their city or town.

The Florida Department of Health has been keeping track of that data in a daily chart that lists each city and how many patients have been identified there.

News 6 accessed and organized that data into an easy-to-read, color-coded map.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida | See Florida’s curve when it comes to coronavirus cases]

Each city that the Florida Department of Health has identified as having a COVID-19 patient is marked with a first aid kit icon.

If the icon is black, that means that city had 100 or more cases, a red icon means the number is between 50 and 99, green indicates 20 to 49 cases and blue is used for anything 19 and under.

Use the plus and minus buttons in the bottom left corner to zoom in or out until you find your region and then select your city. Clicking the icon will show you the exact number of cases in your hometown.

The map will be updated as often as possible but keep in mind that the situation is rapidly changing. If you want to see how recent the numbers are, click the button to the left of the title and the description will pop up along with a note indicating when it was last updated.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 2,900 cases. Miami is the city with the most cases at 407. In Central Florida, Orlando tops the list at 116.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.