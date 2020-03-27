Man shot in head in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured Thursday night in Leesburg, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Church Street.

Leesburg police said officers were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

Police said officers found Tydrone Nelson lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers, including one of whom is a certified EMT, rendered aid to Nelson, who was taken to UF Health in Leesburg before being airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. At last check, police said Nelson was in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows there was an exchange of gunfire and Nelson likely knew the suspected shooter. Narcotics and money were also discovered on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS