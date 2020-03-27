Marion County ordinance forces some businesses to close amid spread of coronavirus
County leaders are trying to prevent spread of COVID-19
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County has implemented an ordinance making some businesses to close amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The businesses being asked to close are non-essential.
Here are some of the businesses on the list:
- Theatres
- Music venues
- Gaming venues
- Internet cafes
- Bingo halls
- Bowling alleys
- Casinos Indoor
- Climbing facilities
- Skating rinks
- Hookah lounges
- Cigar bars
County leaders are reminding residents to maintain social distance.
Five cases of coronavirus have been reported in Marion County.
Alachua County which is just north of Marion County has reached 53 cases of coronavirus.
The ordinance also noted the stay-at-home order put in place by Orange County.
