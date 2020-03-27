Orange County health officials make own COVID-19 test kits

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the number of coronavirus cases increase in Orange County, the health department has announced it will begin making its own test kits.

Dr. Raul Pino, the administrator at Orange County’s Department of Health, made the announcement Thursday.

Pino said the department will open a shop Friday and begin working on assembling the kits.

He said Orange County has enough supplies to assemble 200 kits and should have enough for an additional 200 as early as next week.

As of Thursday evening, there were 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County, by far the most in Central Florida.

Osceola County had 45 cases, the second most in the Orlando area.

Orange and Osceola counties have both issued mandatory stay-at-home orders for residents effective until 11 p.m. April 9.