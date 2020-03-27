Show must go on: Coronavirus can’t keep Windermere Prep team from dancing

While the coronavirus pandemic has many confined to their homes, it won’t stop these students from dancing.

The Windermere Preparatory School dance team showed the show must go on by posting a video to Twitter demonstrating how its students keep their dance skills sharp while using video chat functionality.

The video showed their dance teacher leading a group of nine students through a routine.

“Adapt, Improvise, & Overcome. Here is just one example of our WPS dance students making space in their homes to keep dancing. We're in this together! #keepmoving #keepdancing #BetterTogether,” the tweet said.

The girls can been seen rehearsing dance steps over and over again as their teacher calls out the counts. One student can be heard asking a question when she needed clarification.

Kudos to the dancers for using this downtime to stay sharp.

Stay safe and keep up the social-distancing dancing.

