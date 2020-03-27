‘You have to do the right thing:’ $15,000 reward offered in Volusia homicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A reward of $15,000 is now being offered in the death of a 21-year-old Volusia County man whose body was found in a burning car earlier this month, officials said.

Jarius Cook’s body was found inside a burning vehicle in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue on March 19. A sheriff’s detective said Cook’s body was so badly decomposed that he was not immediately identified.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said someone knows what happened to Cook.

“This was a brutal, brutal crime, and we know there are those out there in the community who know exactly what happened and who’s responsible,” Chitwood said. “You have to do the right thing and come forward and have these people face justice.”

Cook’s aunt, who attended a news conference with other family members and Chitwood, pleaded for someone to come forward.

“If you see something, say something,” Cook’s aunt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at (386) 254-1537, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, toll-free, at (888) 277-TIPS (8477) or provide an anonymous tip online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.