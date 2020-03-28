Parents prepare to teach kids at home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Seminole County are preparing to manage their children’s distance learning.

Kristen Mitchell is a mom of two. She has a seven-year-old, Ronald, and a nine-year-old, Sophia.

Starting on Monday, the senior manager will be managing her job and her children’s distance-learning.

It’s something Mitchell and her husband have been preparing for.

Mitchell said come Monday, her bedroom will be her workspace, the kitchen table will be Ronald’s learning space, and Sophia will be in the dining room.

The distance-learning will be done via Google classroom, according to Mitchell.

She said the teachers will be using a combination of live lessons, along with some that are pre-recorded.

Mitchell said her children are excited to start classes on Monday, albeit from home. She said they miss their teachers and are looking forward to seeing them, even if via computer.