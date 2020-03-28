Volusia County confirms first death from positive coronavirus case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed the county’s first death as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff shared the information on social media Saturday night.

According to the tweet, a 65-year-old man died from the virus. The man was not a recent traveler and was not in contact with anyone who tested positive.

No other information was given regarding the patient.

Coronavirus update for Volusia County: Saturday night, 3/28 pic.twitter.com/uze4vD7d9N — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 28, 2020

Volusia County has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to health officials.

The cases by county can be seen below.

Ormond Beach: 11

DeLand: 7

Daytona Beach: 6

DeBary: 6

Port Orange: 4

Deltona: 4

New Smyrna Beach: 2

Ponce Inlet: 1

Orange City: 1

No city specified: 1

During an earlier news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the governor said Floridians would receive a message to their cell phones about COVID-19.

The message read:

“FL Surgeon Gen: Stay home if 65= or have medical conditions. All follow social distancing.”

More than 3,800 have been afflicted with COVID-19 and another 54 have died from the virus, according to new numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Saturday morning.

Public health officials counted 840 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as the total passes the 4,000 mark.

This marks the largest increase in cases in one day across the state.

