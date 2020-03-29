Pet Rescue By Judy tries to foster adoptable furry friends during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local pet shelters are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus causing animals to wait longer for a forever home.

Judy Sarullo, of Pet Rescue by Judy, a local non-profit, no-kill shelter said that while she continues to work diligently in the care of her animals, they are doing adoptions by appointment only at this time.

“We are still allowing a small number of volunteers to come to the shelter on a scheduled time and ask them to continue social distancing while they are here,” Sarullo said.

Sarullo added they are continuously in need of monetary donations to ensure each animal is cared for at the shelter as well as to help with our mounting veterinary costs.

If you would like to donate, donations can be made through their website www.petrescuebyjudy.com or through their Facebook page.

News 6 has partnered with Pet Rescue by Judy for years, featuring adoptable pets on the Sunday Morning News during our Pet of the Week segment.