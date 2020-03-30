Coronavirus: Vulnerable populations receive protections under Lake County emergency order

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Commission chairman issued two emergency orders Monday designed to protect people who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and that also requires social distancing to prevent the spread of the highly contagious illness.

Under the executive order issued by Commission Chairman Leslie Campione persons over 65 or with underlying health conditions should stay home and employers are urged to provide flexibility with leave time or allow them to work from home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with preexisting conditions including chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions and people with immunocompromised status are more vulnerable for contracting the virus.

The order instructs employers to allow employees over 65, people with health conditions or those who live with someone in these categories, “the ability to work from home if able. Employers are also urged to provide flexibility with leave time to ensure such employees are protected,” according to the emergency order.

The county also issued a social distancing order Monday asking businesses to maintain 6-feet away from each other, limit business meetings to less than 10 people and reduce occupancy to 30%.

The social distancing order is similar to the ongoing order in Seminole County.

As of Monday evening, Florida has 5,704 cases of COVID-19, a jump of 231 new patients and 8 additional deaths compared to the numbers released in the morning.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.