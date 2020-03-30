Do stay-at-home orders translate to fewer traffic crashes?

ORLANDO, Fla. – You might think that with new orders in place keeping people home to combat the spread of coronavirus there would be fewer cars on the road and fewer crashes, right?

Wrong.

Florida roads have actually seen more crashes since a stay-at-home order was put in place.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. He tackled viewer questions about how new community restrictions are affecting Central Florida roads.

“To me it’s the weirdest thing,” Trooper Steve said. “You would think in an area that has now seen a night and day difference in traffic because of the stay at home orders, drivers would behave themselves. But that’s definitely not the case.”

Pandemic or not, it is always important to drive with utmost caution. Give yourself plenty of time for your commute, try to avoid rushing and always observe speed limits.

“Similarly to right after a hurricane we see a slight uptick in crashes,” Trooper Steve said.

“Most of these crashes are single vehicle and of higher rates of speed. With everything going on in the world right now it’s easy to become complacent and overly distracted with life‘s challenges. We have to remember the simple things when we get in that driver seat. If that means taking two minutes to yourself and going over the speed limits, turning signals and maybe reminding yourself to yield right of way when needed."

A word of advice: take a moment and call a friend or family member this week to say hi and remind them to drive safely.