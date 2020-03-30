Here’s how law enforcement handles stay-at-home orders

ORLANDO, Fla. – As local and national governmental agencies roll out new restrictions and orders to keep citizens safe during the coronavirus pandemic, many are left with questions about enforcement, regulations and how law enforcement will be involved.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers with education.

One News 6 viewer asked, “how will law enforcement handle the ‘stay at home order’ especially with so many exemptions?”

Trooper Steve said its all handled on a case-by-case basis.

“When it comes to policing there is a lot of discretion left with each individual officer,” Trooper Steve said. “As many times as you respond to the same call you still treat each response case by case. Enforcing a stay at home curfew will be the exact same.”

A little common sense will go far when deciding if it’s necessary to leave the house during the order. If you do decide to leave home, it should only be for necessities: going grocery shopping, picking up medications, seeing a doctor or other vital functions to ensure your health and safety.

“With as many exceptions as there are to this stay at home order, there are tons of other jobs that are not under that exemption,” Trooper Steve said. “Just like a hurricane, this is a time where you should not want to be out and about, as staying home is the safest opportunity we have to defending ourselves against this virus.”