76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

76ºF

Local News

It’s a girl! Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomes new daughter amid coronavirus chaos

Little Mamie born at 7 pounds, 4 ounces

Tags: Florida, Ron DeSantis, Coronavirus
First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis gave birth to a daughter.
First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis gave birth to a daughter. (WKMG 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, on Monday announced the arrival of their third child, a girl named Mamie.

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted a picture of the baby and wrote: “Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

A minute later, the governor offered his own tweet, saying the family is counting their blessings. He added that his wife and children are “doing great.”

The tweets did not say when the baby was born.

The governor is expected in South Florida on Monday morning for a news conference at a testing site in the Miami area, which has been hard-hit by the new coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.