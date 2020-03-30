Lake County to open Citizen Information Line on Monday

Lake County on Monday will open its Citizen Information Line for residents to call in about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line will be open for questions relating to local government operations, small business resources, transit services, information regarding veterans and re-employment resources.

The number is 352-253-9999 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Those with health-related questions about the pandemic are still asked to call the Lake County Florida Department of Health hotline at 352-742-4830.

“The Citizens Information Line is opening to provide an additional resource for residents to reach out to the County and ask questions,” said Thomas Carpenter, Director of the Office of Emergency Management.