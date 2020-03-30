Missing swimmer found dead in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A missing woman last seen jumping from a boat and swimming to land was found dead along the shore in Daytona Beach, according to a news release from the Port Orange Police Department.

The woman was first reported missing Sunday after she was seen jumping from a small boat in the Intracoastal Waterway, trying to swim toward a small island, according to police.

Volusia County Beach Patrol and Volusia County Air 1 responded to search for the woman but were unable to find her, police said.

According to investigators, the woman was later found dead along a Daytona Beach shore.

Port Orange detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine her cause and manner of death. The woman’s name has not been released.

It was not immediately clear if detectives suspected any foul play in the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.