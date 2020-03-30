No more therapy dogs: Orlando Health suspends volunteer services due to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is elevating its efforts to protect patients and staff from the novel coronavirus by suspending volunteer services, including pet therapy volunteers.

A spokesperson with the hospital said it is a temporary move that affects all Orlando Health facilities.

The hospital has also temporarily discontinued valet parking services to limit person-to-person contact. The service will still be available at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

In addition, the protocol to obtain medical records has also been adjusted due to COVID-19. After completing a release form, patients will be able to access medical records via phone and email. Records requests must be made via mail, email or fax.

These changes are part of the hospital’s precautions against the pandemic. Orlando Health had previously adjusted its visitation protocol, limiting guests.

