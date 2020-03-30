Osceola County extends emergency declaration, offers resources for residents amid coronavirus pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Commissioners voted to extend the county’s existing state of emergency declaration Monday.

Commissioners voted on the issue 5-0. They also participated in a discussion on how to support Osceola County residents during the pandemic, specifically in regards to housing and food assistance.

The board will meet again April 6 in order to extend the declaration an additional seven days, if needed.

County leaders issued a stay-at-home order Friday, on top of the county-wide curfew already in place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The county has also closed all government offices to the public and have shifted to communicating with patrons online or via phone.

Students have also transitioned to distance learning while the school district continues to provide meals for students 18-year-old or younger at select locations.

Commissioners are working to make other resources available. Residents are encouraged to check osceola.org/covid19 for updates within the county.