SunRail to modify schedule in effort to stop spread of coronavirus, FDOT announces
Schedule change will start on Tuesday
The Florida Department of Transportation announced on Sunday that effective Tuesday, SunRail will operate on a modified schedule in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The schedule, which includes the continued operation of regularly scheduled trains during peak morning and afternoon hours, will be in place until further notice.
To view the modified schedule, click or swipe here.
FDOT also announced that additional workers have been hired to increase the frequency of cleaning onboard and at station platforms.
