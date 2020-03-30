Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday to feed America during coronavirus pandemic

What better way to celebrate Taco Tuesday than with free tacos?

Taco Bell announced it wants to give back this Tuesday by offering everyone a free Doritos Locos Tacos while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a letter to fans.

Drive-thru guests across the United States will get the free taco with no purchase necessary from the comforts of their cars while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a press release.

The fast-food company plans to give away at least one million tacos on Tuesday along with donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger in America.

Guests can help give back by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar at participating locations with all funds going to No Kid Hungry.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too,” King added in the letter.

Along with these efforts, Taco Bell announced its transforming its Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to help deliver food to those in essential roles such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees and more.

