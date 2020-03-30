‘Walking Dead’ actor opens pop up grocery store

A restaurant in Georgia has transformed into a pop-up grocery store.

Nic and Norman’s is owned by “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and the show’s Executive Producer Greg Nicotero.

Instead of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reedus and Nicotera decided to switch things up and start selling grocery items along with essentials like hand sanitizer and the ever popular toilet paper.

The duo says it’s a way to keep their employees working while giving back to the city of Senoia, Georgia, where “The Walking Dead” is filmed.

People place orders online and their items are brought to their cars.

Nic and Norman’s is also continuing in the restaurant business offering curbside take-out.