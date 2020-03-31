Deltona woman shoots burglar in her home, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona woman shot a burglar in her home early Tuesday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Libby Court.

Deputies tweeted that the suspected burglar was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital.

“We believe it was the 4th house he broke into (Tuesday) morning,” deputies tweeted.

No other details have been released.