Deputies search for missing, endangered teen with special needs

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen with special needs, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

15-year-old Andrew Boyd went missing from his home on Summer Glen Drive in the Jan Phyl Village area of unincorporated Winter Haven late Monday, according to deputies.

Boyd’s family told investigators he has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and is autistic.

He was last seen by his family when he want to bed, but was discovered missing around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Boyd is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and red Mickey Mouse pajama pants. He may be wearing black sneakers.

Deputies said Boyd is traveling on foot. His family recently moved from the Lake Ned area and investigators believe he may be headed in that direction.

Anyone who sees Boyd is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office immediately by dialing 911 or 863-298-6200.