Flagler County library closes after several employees develop coronavirus symptoms

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County closed its main library Tuesday after “several employees” experienced symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, according to county officials.

The county said all individuals at the branch who have symptoms are being tested, while all other employees are self-isolating.

“We have no reason to believe they have been exposed,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “However, it is very important to test these individuals so we have a definitive answer. We need to protect our staff as well as our residents.”

The main library will be closed until further notice, however the Bunnell library will continue to operate for the time being, according to a news release.