WATCH LIVE: Hillsborough County Sheriff to provide update on ‘Tiger King’ cold case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff is expected to provide an update on what has now been dubbed the Tiger King cold case.

Sheriff Chronister will address the media to provide an update on the cold case surrounding Jack Donald Lewis. Lewis is a key subject in the Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King.’

Lewis was last seen in August 1997. No arrests have been made in the case, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The main storyline throughout the ‘Tiger King’ series features Carole Baskin, Lewis’ wife trying everything in her power to get private zoos shut down for animal abuse. Baskin owns the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

The Netflix show illuminates the abuse that baby cubs and big cats sometimes endure all in the name of profit and entertainment. The story mostly follows the self-proclaimed “Tiger King,” also known as Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Baskin.

The sheriff was scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m.