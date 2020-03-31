Mayor of Deltona wants 10,000 masks for city’s first responders, hospital

DELTONA, Fla. – Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg wants 10,000 protective masks for the city's first responders, hospital workers, and healthcare workers.

"It may sound like a lot, but for 90,000 people plus unincorporated Volusia, we have a lot of people," Herzberg said. "Right now we're fine at the current call volume, we're good with masks, PPE, but at the point when they did the survey we had no idea how the call volume is going to increase. A lot? Double? Stay the same?"

Herzberg answered a survey on shortages of emergency equipment from the U.S. Conference of Mayors - a non-partisan group of U.S. Cities forming one voice to speak to Congress and the President.

Herzberg said her city could also use gowns, gloves and respirators, especially over the next few weeks and months, when the virus is expected to peak in the U.S.

"And what's wrong with having the stock now, because what happens in May?" Herzberg said. "What happens in June? We have not hit the peak, they're saying maybe May."

Herzberg is one of four Central Florida mayors surveyed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. 213 mayors across the U.S. were surveyed.

Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington was also surveyed.

He said his city could use 500 N-95 mask and 75 respirators for first responders.

"And not knowing what the future holds we're asking for more than anticipated, a little reserve," Partington said.

Partington said Ormond Beach has purchased and received 400 masks from Fit Active, a local sports apparel company turned mask maker.

"So in preparation we're doing these things and making requests so we don't find ourselves in a dire situation," Partington said.

Orlando City spokesperson Karyn Barber said Orlando has everything it needs right now.

"At this time, the City of Orlando is equipped with the proper safety gear needed for our first responders and front line employees," Barber said. " We continue to work closely with the state, county and private vendors to replenish and increase our inventory for potential future needs."

The Palm Coast mayor was also surveyed but did not respond to an inquiry from News 6.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said through the survey it found that most mayors believe they do not have an adequate supply of masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits and ventilators.

The Conference sent a letter to Congress on March 20 asking for $250 billion for U.S. cities for “public health departments, displaced workers, small business support, food insecurity and substance abuse programs, as well as existing federal programs such as the Community Development Block Grant and Head Start.”