NASA brings the universe straight to your living room to help cope with coronavirus
Projects include making backyard rockets, moon habitat
ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA is offering help to families cooped up at home due to the coronavirus.
The space agency’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM activities, including building a moon habitat, making an edible spacecraft and creating backyard rockets.
According to the site, most people have many of the materials needed for the projects, such as tape, paper clips and straws.
For more information, visit NASA’s website.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.