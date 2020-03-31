90ºF

Polk County confirms first death from positive coronavirus case

County health department reports 73 confirmed cases

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Polk County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health
Medical personnel wearing protective gear checks identifications before a COVID-19 test part of the government's measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the orthodox city of Bnei Brak ,a Tel Aviv suburb , Israel, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Health Department confirmed a 60-year-old resident died due to complications with the novel coronavirus, marking the first death related to the illness in the county.

Public health officials said the person was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Saturday.

“This is the first COVID-19 death in Polk County. We express our sincere condolences to the person’s family and will continue to work with the Department of Health and our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a spokesperson with the county health department wrote in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Polk County and 24 patients hospitalized.

