Shirt company tries to help other businesses raise funds amid spread of coronavirus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A faith-based company in Tavares is giving the shirt off its back to help other small businesses throughout the country in a campaign called Support Local amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We can’t make masks, we make t-shirts. We can’t make respirators, we don’t have the equipment. But, what we can do is we can make t-shirts,” the company said.

Companies feeling the pinch at this time can go to sundaycool.com and fill out a form to set up an online fundraising web store through shirts they can sell to help bolster business.

Sunday Cool will ship the shirts to the buyers.

This is completely free for anyone interested, Sunday Cool said it is a simple profit-sharing way of giving companies a lift.

Sunday Cool actually had to lay off nearly one-third of its workforce.

For them, it’s all about living up to their mission.

“Jesus came to serve, not to be served, so that’s what our goal is,” Sunday Cool officials said.