Stuck at home craving Girl Scout cookies? Now you can order them online

The Girl Scouts are adapting to a world of social distancing in the era of the coronavirus outbreak.

Still want those Thin Mints and Samoas, even while you’re staying at home?

The Girl Scouts have you covered with online cookie sales.

The sweets will be delivered to your door and the proceeds will help your local troop. Click here to place an order.

Are the kids in your home getting the kind of cabin fever that doesn’t involve camping? Girl Scouts at home offers self-guided activities kids can access online.

It's for all families, not just scouts.

Girl Scouts of the USA will even help you send cheer to others during the pandemic.

Just opt for donating your cookies when you order online.

