Daytona Beach airport to implement screenings for inbound passengers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Daytona Beach International Airport has implemented screening procedures for passengers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Orders 20-80 and 20-86, which require individuals who departed from an area with substantial community spread to isolate or quarantine for 14 days upon their entry

These hot spot areas include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana.

These same precautions have already been implemented in seven other large and medium airports in Florida: Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers.

“Our airport staff began screening flights on Sunday, after the governor’s request,” airport director Rick Karl said. “DAB is the only airport in the state to implement screening of non-direct flights to our area from destinations outlined in the governor’s order.”

According to airport officials, once passengers enter the terminal, they are asked by airport staff to complete the screening forms and information as required by the order; passengers then place the forms in a secured collection box and the forms are provided to the Florida Department of Health.

The Daytona Beach International Airport had one weekly direct flight to and from LaGuardia Airport through American Airlines, but both flights for March 28 and April 4 were canceled, according to a news release.

Passengers also may arrive from New York’s tri-state area or Louisiana on connecting flights through Atlanta and Charlotte, airport officials said.