DeLand creates meal program for low-income seniors

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand has created a meal program for low-income seniors.

The Neighbors on Wheels program will deliver food to elderly residents in need of assistance, according to city officials.

The city donated around $10,000 to purchase food for the program.

Any senior in need of assistance can call 386-734-8120 extension 2 to apply for the program.

Callers will be asked their name, address, and phone number.

City officials said voicemails will be checked on Monday and Wednesday.

Food will be delivered on Tuesday and Thursday, according to city officials.

Residents in DeLand are encouraged to donate food to the Neighborhood Center to help families in need amid the spread of the coronavirus