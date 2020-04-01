Here’s how Lake County can get COVID-19 updates straight their phone
Text updates to coordination with county’s resource page
TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County is now offering residents another way to stay updated on the coronavirus outbreak in their area.
Residents can sign up for COVID-19 text updates by texting COVIDUPDATE to 888777, standard message and data rates may apply.
Text information will be in coordination with Lake County’s dedicated COVID-19 web page. The web page provides written and video updates, transit information, office closures and testing information.
Text updates will include updates to county-wide topics with the option for residents to visit the web page for more information.
The County’s Citizens Information Line is available for other questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 352-253-9999.
