Here’s how Lake County can get COVID-19 updates straight their phone

TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County is now offering residents another way to stay updated on the coronavirus outbreak in their area.

Residents can sign up for COVID-19 text updates by texting COVIDUPDATE to 888777, standard message and data rates may apply.

Text information will be in coordination with Lake County’s dedicated COVID-19 web page. The web page provides written and video updates, transit information, office closures and testing information.

Text updates will include updates to county-wide topics with the option for residents to visit the web page for more information.

The County’s Citizens Information Line is available for other questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 352-253-9999.

