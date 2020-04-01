Orange County appointment-only testing site completes first week of operation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Department of Health completed its first week of appointment-only COVID-19 testing, collecting nearly 200 samples.

The appointment-only testing site is separate from the site located in the parking lot of the Orange County Convention Center.

Department officials said 199 samples have been collected to date from Orange County residents who met testing criteria. The highest number tested in one day at the facility was 39.

According to a news release, in order to be tested, individuals must be an Orange County, Florida resident and meet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 testing criteria. Those criteria include:

Symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath)

Traveled out of the country

Traveled within the United States/Florida

Exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19

Healthcare worker (must have direct patient contact)

First responder

Living in a group setting

Orange County residents can be screened for the testing criteria by contacting DOH-Orange’s Coronavirus Call Center at 407-723-5004. The DOH-Orange Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

