Orlando firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An administrative staff member with the Orlando Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic, according to department officials.

Department officials announced Tuesday that the firefighter, who does not have direct contact with patients, experienced flu-like symptoms earlier in the month and self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

The firefighter is no longer experiencing symptoms but remains in self-isolation following the positive test results, according to the department.

Department officials said firefighters are taking precautions outlined by the Orange County Medical Director’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while responding to calls.

“We continue to utilize personal protection equipment on all calls identified with flu-like or other respiratory symptoms, as well as continue our process of decontamination of all transport units and deep cleaning of our facilities,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced in a news conference that two members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department also tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, meaning a total of three Orange County Fire Rescue members are currently infected with the virus.

Demings said none of the firefighters have required hospitalization and all three are in self-isolation.

“Please remember our first responders and health care workers who are on the front lines combating the public health crisis before us,” Demings said.

In an effort to protect first responders and the community, Orange County Fire Rescue officials have provided a list of what residents need to know about calling 911 during the coronavirus pandemic.

