Palm Bay shooting suspect turns himself in, police say
17-year-old shot another teen during drug deal, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – The teen accused of shooting another teen during a “drug deal gone bad” turned himself in to authorities, Palm Bay police said.
Trayveon Dobbs, 17, turned himself into the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, according to a news release.
Dobbs is accused of shooting another Palm Bay teen during a “drug deal gone bad” Monday. Dobbs has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Armed Home Invasion, Police said.
According to a news release, the victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his hand during the incident.
Stay with News 6 for updates
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.