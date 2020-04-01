67ºF

Palm Bay shooting suspect turns himself in, police say

17-year-old shot another teen during drug deal, police say

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Palm Bay shooting suspect turns himself in after shooting a teen during a drug deal gone wrong. Photo credit: Palm Bay Police Department
PALM BAY, Fla. – The teen accused of shooting another teen during a “drug deal gone bad” turned himself in to authorities, Palm Bay police said.

Trayveon Dobbs, 17, turned himself into the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, according to a news release.

Dobbs is accused of shooting another Palm Bay teen during a “drug deal gone bad” Monday. Dobbs has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Armed Home Invasion, Police said.

According to a news release, the victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his hand during the incident.

