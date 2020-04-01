Stetson student tests positive for coronavirus

DELAND, Fla. – A Stetson University student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to school officials.

School officials said she is in a hospital in Orlando.

The student had not been feeling well and limited her access and interactions with the campus since March 6, according to the school.

The student attended a baseball game on March at 11 at Melching Field as a student employee.

School officials said she worked in the press box, ran promotions and interacted with the crowd.

She also attended a sorority meeting on March 16, according to school officials.

School officials notified the athletic department and the sorority.

Any person who may have been in contact with her was asked to monitor their symptoms.

As of 10 p.m. March 31, more than 6,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

