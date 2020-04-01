Sumter County man recovers from coronavirus

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Tony Perry is back at home recovering after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Susan Perry said her husband of 25 years began exhibiting symptoms after the couple returned from a trip.

“We flew out of Orlando into Providence and we thought we took all the precautions, we cleaned everything with disinfectant,” Susan Perry said.

The 67-year-old man had a dry cough and a fever hovering around 104 when his wife noticed something was amiss.

“He described a headache and body aches so immediately thought we could be dealing with COVID-19, so I stopped and took him to the emergency department,” Perry said.

Perry transported her husband to UF Health at The Villages to be evaluated. The critical care nurse with experience as an infection control officer in the U.S. Air Force observed her husband for a week as he awaited his coronavirus test results.

“He was tested on that Monday, I drove him to Tampa to our primary care physician’s office and got him a test and he wasn’t confirmed until he was admitted to the hospital,” Perry said.

For a week the couple was apart as Tony’s symptoms worsened. At one point he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia during his hospitalization.

“They told us from the very beginning when he went into the hospital that he was going to have to do this by himself, there is nothing they can do,” Perry said.

Tony is at home recovering in quarantine for 14 days. Even though Susan tested negative for COVID-19 she is in quarantine as a precaution.

“We’re in separate parts of our house. We have separate bathrooms, he is eating off disposable dishes, knives, forks, and spoons,” Perry said.

The couple said they are grateful for compassionate healthcare workers who cared for Tony during his hospitalization.