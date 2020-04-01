VIDEO: Palm Terrace Elementary teachers, staff parade by students’ homes during coronavirus pandemic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers and school staff with Palm Terrace Elementary school have taken to the streets to brighten their students’ days.

Organized by school administrators, educators organized a parade to visit students in their homes while school is out in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Drone video shows dozens of cars filled with educators waving from their cars as they drive by students’ homes.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, students greeted teachers and staff from their homes with signs of appreciation and smiles.

The school plans to continue these parades and are updating its route with date and times on its social media pages.

