Volusia County to open COVID-19 call center
Center will take calls from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A coronavirus call center in Volusia County will open on Thursday.
County officials said citizens can call the center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 866-345-0345.
County employees will answer general questions about the coronavirus.
Any health-related questions will be directed to the Florida Department of Health Call Center, according to county officials.
The FDOH call center number is 1-866-779-6121.
Volusia officials said they are reviewing the governor’s stay-at-home order.
More than 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Volusia County and more than 6,900 have tested positive for the virus in the state.
