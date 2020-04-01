Volusia County to open COVID-19 call center

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A coronavirus call center in Volusia County will open on Thursday.

County officials said citizens can call the center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 866-345-0345.

County employees will answer general questions about the coronavirus.

Any health-related questions will be directed to the Florida Department of Health Call Center, according to county officials.

The FDOH call center number is 1-866-779-6121.

[RELATED: Florida governor issues statewide, 30-day stay-at-home order]

Volusia officials said they are reviewing the governor’s stay-at-home order.

More than 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Volusia County and more than 6,900 have tested positive for the virus in the state.

[RELATED: More than 6,900 people test positive for coronavirus in Florida]

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.