Central Florida animal shelters temporarily close due to pandemic

The Halifax Humane Society announced Thursday that in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, the shelter will be closed to the public until April 30 or until further notice, according to the society’s Facebook page.

HHS leaders said the closure includes all non-emergency events and services they regularly provide.

Donations to HHS are still being accepted via four collection boxes located outside the HHS adoption lobby; treats, pet food and peanut butter are all being accepted at this time, but textile like blankets and towels are not.

Other Central Florida animal shelters and rescues have also closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orange County Animal Services and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando both closed to the public as of March 26.

