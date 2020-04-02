Dunkin’ extends Free Donut Fridays through April

Dunkin’ wants to continue spreading doughnut joy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced its extended Free Donut Fridays through April for DD Perks members.

Customers who are members of the rewards club can get a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

The free doughnuts can be claimed through the drive-thru if you’re are limiting your person-to-person contact during this time.

DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue sprinkling joy ✨... so we're extending Free Donut Friday into April! That's four more Fridays to treat yourself. ✨When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free 🍩 pic.twitter.com/HpETpG6c2C — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 2, 2020

“Free Donut Fridays helped bring smiles to so many of our guests in March, and we recognize they may need a little joy even more in April," according to Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president of digital and loyalty marketing, Dunkin’ U.S. "We hope extending Free Donut Fridays can bring a few much-needed moments of sweetness for our loyal fans in the weeks ahead.”

If you are not a DD Perks member, you can enroll at ddperks.com or through the Dunkin’ app.

