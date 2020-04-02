Motorcyclist killed in crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brevard County around 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 46 and Tammy Drive.

Investigators said a 28-year-old Oviedo woman was heading westbound in a 2015 Honda Civic on State Road 46 and the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 46.

Authorities said the Oviedo woman attempted to pass other westbound traffic and traveled into the eastbound lane.

The front of the Civic hit the motorcyclist head-on, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the Oviedo woman, according to troopers.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.