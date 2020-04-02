Nearly 40,000 meals served a day to Orange County students amid pandemic, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Public School district is serving around 38,700 meals per day to students as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to district officials.

The school district is providing both breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, regardless if they previously qualified for free or reduced meal programs.

District officials said meal distribution sites saw 17.4% more meals than on Monday, and 8.5% more meals being served than on March 25.

Some meal distribution sites in Orange County are being consolidated based on demand, and parents should visit the school district’s website for details on current locations.

“Some of the school sites for the FREE Grab and GO meals are consolidating based on participation and a few new sites are opening,” according to a OCPS spokeswoman. “The meals are for children 18 and under. Please check www.ocps.net or our district’s Facebook page for the location updates.”

Grab-and-Go meals are available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the car loop of each school site, according to the OCPS website.

All students must be present to receive the meals, except those with special needs. District staff will distribute the meals directly to those in their vehicle via drive-thru service. Meals will be given directly to any students walking or riding a bike, according to the district.

“Parents of ESE students should tell the meal attendant of their child’s inability to be with you and you will be served,” officials said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.