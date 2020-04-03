HBO offering free shows to help people stay home during coronavirus pandemic

HBO is making it a little easier for Americans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The network is offering 500 hours of its programming for free for a limited time, part of its #stayhomeboxoffice initiative.

The promotion starts Friday and includes shows like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire” and “Veep.” Some documentaries and Warner Brothers movies will also be available.

HBO, Warner Brothers and CNN are all part of Warner Media.

