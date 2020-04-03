Oprah donates $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts
$1 million going to America’s Food Fund
Oprah Winfrey is opening her pocketbook to help amid the coronavirus crisis.
The billionaire media mogul announced in a video posted to Instagram she will donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.
Of that, $1 million will go to America’s Food Fund, a new initiative helping to feed local communities.
Winfrey wasn't specific about how the rest of her donation will be spent, but she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee and Tennessee.
@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.
Other billionaires have also recently stepped up to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Jeff Bezos announced Thursday a $100 million donation to Feeding America, which supports food banks across the country.
Bill Gates also gifted $100 million, part of which will go to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kylie Jenner gave $1 million to buy masks.
