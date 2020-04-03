Oprah donates $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Oprah Winfrey is opening her pocketbook to help amid the coronavirus crisis.

The billionaire media mogul announced in a video posted to Instagram she will donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

Of that, $1 million will go to America’s Food Fund, a new initiative helping to feed local communities.

Winfrey wasn't specific about how the rest of her donation will be spent, but she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee and Tennessee.

Other billionaires have also recently stepped up to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Jeff Bezos announced Thursday a $100 million donation to Feeding America, which supports food banks across the country.

Bill Gates also gifted $100 million, part of which will go to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kylie Jenner gave $1 million to buy masks.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.