Sanford nonprofit creates stimulus initiative to help local businesses during pandemic

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County group is doing its part amid the coronavirus pandemic by launching the downtown Sanford Stimulus to help struggling businesses.

The idea was created by Sanford’s 327 Gentleman’s Club, a nonprofit fraternity that supports local businesses through various charity events.

With small businesses trying to stay afloat, Zach Waters and members of the club are lending a helping hand by giving out free T-shirts to those who support a local business.

"We always joke about people will do anything for a free shirt so we thought this would be a fun way to get a shirt that's also an exclusive shirt," Water said.

But there is a catch. In order to claim the free T-shirt, they have to spend a minimum of $10 at any of the restaurants that continue to operate through take-out and delivery. After their purchase, a voucher will be handed to them. The customer has to collect a total of 12 vouchers to receive the shirt.

Commissioner Patrick Austin says the idea is not make people leave their homes but to remind them of the options available if they're not in the mood to cook.

During the statewide stay-at-home order, businesses that serve food can still offer take out and delivery.

The vouchers are located inside 20 restaurants in downtown Sanford. A list of those participating can be found on the 327 Gentlemen’s Club Facebook page.

“We got a lot of people in town that love to wear T-shirts and represent and support local which is a theme here in town,” Austin said.

For the owner of The Corner Cafe, the downtown Sanford Stimulus plan is a reflection of a community united.

“Gentlemen’s 327 group started a few years ago with some really great guys. They do a lot of charity work in town and this is just really another example of, in hard times, pulling together rather than falling apart,” Michael O’Brien, chef, and owner of the cafe said.

The downtown Sanford Stimulus initiative runs through May 15.

