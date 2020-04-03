Warnings issued for violators as Volusia beaches closes due to coronavirus stay-at-home order

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The word freedom was written in sand on Friday, a day after county leaders shut down the 47 miles of coastline, by blocking beach access ramps and parking lots. Mike Boyce does not approve of the beaches closing.

“You’re taking away our freedom by city, by state, one beach at a time,” Boyce said.

He's the man behind the message scribbled in the sand.

“I think them closing the beach is only going to make people go to other places where they could possibly group together even more. The beach was that one outlet where people were able to go and that social distance was able to still stay in tact,” Boyce said.

But county leaders disagree and wanted to be consistent with the statewide stay-at-home order, hoping beach closures will reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have seen some people on the beach. And those people, we’re stopping them. We’re educating them,” Deputy Chief Aaron Jenkins said.

Lifeguards are now spending their days driving the beaches to remind people it's off limits. The only people allowed on the beach are commercial fishermen, lifeguards and crews working on seawalls.

“Those practices where it’s a necessity, they’re continuing to happen but any type of leisurely activity, coming to the beach to do anything, is completely off limits right now,” Jenkins said.

He said the goal is not to issue citations but rather educate people about the new ordinance. So far, lifeguards issued 120 verbal warnings, one written warning and one citation that is a $500 fine.

“We’re empathizing with them and the situation. You kind of have to. These are trying times for a lot of these people. We’re doing whatever we can to convince them to leave. Only in the most extreme measure would we actually write a ticket or arrest anybody,” Jenkins said.

The beach is expected to be closed for the next 30 days.