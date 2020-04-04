Flagler County urges residents to wear cloth face coverings

Flagler County Emergency Management is asking residents to follow CDC guidelines and wear cloth face coverings when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We ask this especially when you are out at grocery stores and pharmacies – places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” said emergency management director Jonathan Lord. “This is another public health measure that can help stem the spread of this deadly disease.”

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional public health measure.

They should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Directions are available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.