Florida second in nation for COVID-19 testing

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 100,000 have been tested for coronavirus in Florida as of Saturday, making the Sunshine State the second-most tested state in the country, trailing only New York.

As of Saturday morning, there were 11,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 191 deaths, according to state health officials.

New York has more than 113,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

There are more than 305,000 cases in the United States, with more than 8,200 deaths. Worldwide, there are more than 1,100,000 cases and 64,000 deaths.

Florida officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, praised health care workers, first responders and others for fighting the virus.

“These professionals will have the full weight of the state of Florida behind them as they continue to devote themselves to keeping Florida’s families safe," said DeSantis, touting the testing in the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is operating eight state-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Florida’s most impacted communities and has performed more than 24,000 tests. The sites are located at:

The Orange County Convention Center

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

South Dade Government Center in Miami-Dade County

Marlins Stadium in Miami

TIAA Bank Field Lot J in Jacksonville

CB Smith Park in Broward County

The FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach County

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Top 10 states for COVID-19 testing:

New York: 283,621

Florida: 102,108

California: 94,800

Washington: 82,599

New Jersey: 75,356

Pennsylvania: 70,030

Texas: 63,751

Massachusetts: 62,962

Louisiana: 58,498

Illinois: 48,048

